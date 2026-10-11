Bets are on for India's semiconductor space amid growing M&As, investments

Fuelled by India’s push to build a domestic chip industry, the country’s semiconductor startup ecosystem is seeing surging investments and acquisitions. Over the past five years, as many as 620 semiconductor startups have been founded, raising over $1 billion cumulatively, with late-stage funding more than tripling since 2023.

As many as seven acquisitions were announced in 2026, reflecting interest from international chipmakers and domestic companies in India’s semiconductor capabilities. Five-year data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Tracxn and industry estimates signal a maturing semiconductor ecosystem and rising investor confidence.

The launch of the ₹76,000-crore India Semiconductor Mission in 2021 sparked immediate interest, drawing $25.1 million to local startups that year. Momentum surged alongside key milestones — like Micron’s chip packaging plant in Sanand, Gujarat. Startups raised $153.7 million in 2023, $113.7 million in 2024 and $474 million in 2025, before adding another $228.7 million through early October this year.

“India is seeing the beginning of a massive semiconductor startup ecosystem, and the core reason is the talent, as 20 per cent of the global semiconductor designers are in India. Now, they’re being unleashed,” said Rajan Anandan, managing director of global venture capital firm Peak XV Partners.

Two years later, in 2025, seed-stage investments rose to $33.4 million and early-stage investment grew to $79.4 million. Late-stage investment in Indian semiconductor startups more than tripled to $361 million in 2025.

The number of first-time investors in the semiconductor industry has followed a similar trajectory, jumping from 12 in 2021 to 80 in 2024, the year the Union Cabinet approved the Tata Group’s first chip fabrication unit in Dholera, Gujarat.

The Foundation for Science Innovation and Development, an incubation centre of the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have each participated in seed-stage funding for six semiconductor startups. Meanwhile, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, an initiative of the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has backed five.

“Why are they being unleashed? One, there is capital. Second, there is demand. India is really working on indigenising things like CCTVs and biometrics. So, that will create a big wave of opportunity,” he said.

A similar trend is emerging in mergers and acquisitions (M&As). Among 3,557 companies in the semiconductor and allied sectors, 68 were acquired at a median price of $33.7 million. As many as 27 M&A deals were announced over the last five years — including seven in 2026 alone — where the median deal price jumped to $125 million.

One of the largest acquisitions in the Indian semiconductor industry in the last five years was that of Narayan Powertech, a 29-year-old Vadodara-based manufacturer of instrument transformers and related products. In 2024, New Hampshire–headquartered Standex acquired the company for $261.9 million.