Bets are on for India's semiconductor space amid growing M&As, investments

“This acquisition will further strengthen Infineon’s leadership in power solutions for AI data centres and create a new centre of excellence for digital power technologies in India,” Adam White, president of Infineon’s Power Systems division, had said at the time, adding that C2i brought exceptional expertise in software-defined power management and system-level power architectures, backed by a proven, highly experienced engineering team.
M&A activity over the past five years is not restricted to pure-play chip designers or printed circuit board firms; it now extends into companies focused on water recycling and power optimisation for silicon chips, experts noted.
There has also been a gradual shift towards intellectual property ownership in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem as startups move beyond design services to develop proprietary semiconductor products and technologies, said Sateesh Andra, managing partner at venture capital firm Endiya Partners.