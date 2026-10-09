No monopoly in satcom; firms must meet security norms to operate: Scindia

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘set the record straight’ on the ongoing controversy over licences being delayed for satellite broadband providers, saying that India does not allow a monopoly in any sector, including satcom, and adding that licences had been given to all three companies that had applied.

“Now let me be very clear: India does not allow a monopoly in any sector, and therefore, even as satcom is concerned, there is not a single licensee that has been chosen. Licenses have been given to everyone who wants to provide these services. There is a lot of conversation about a particular party, but there are three parties that have got licenses: Reliance Jio, OneWeb, and Starlink. There is another party that is also interested in procuring a license, the process has to be followed by that party, that's Amazon Kuiper (Leo),” the minister said at a press briefing on Friday at the India Mobile Congress.

Scindia added that the government was holding discussions with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on the pricing of satellite spectrum and that once all the entities fulfil or comply with the security conditions, they can start operating. Security compliance was being looked at by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which would take the decision on clearance, he added. “Once the revenue charges system is finalized, all three individually, based on their achievement of milestones, with regard to security concerns and prerequisites, have fulfilled the requirements, then obviously they can start operations. But that has to be a compliance that is done by each one of them individually,” he said.

The minister further noted that the government’s responsibility was to ensure that all Indians are able to receive a plethora of services and that consumers are free to choose any service to their liking. "Let me set the record straight. For us, the Department of Telecommunications, we are technology agnostic… whether it is ISPs (internet service providers), telcos or broadband infrastructure, it is the responsibility of the government to lay out a very predictable regulatory architecture. India itself provides that capability for individuals and companies to make the decision in terms of capex,” he added. The minister further noted that policy predictability had enabled $50 billion in investments in 5G in a matter of two and a half years, which resulted in 550 million subscribers on 5G.

Musk fumes on X The comments assume significance amid a raging controversy over satellite communications and allegations by American billionaire Elon Musk that his Starlink's satcom services were being blocked by ‘certain oligarchs’, who wanted to "maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people". He said this in a post on social media platform X late Wednesday night. The following night, he added, “Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?” in another post on X, which he also owns.

Hitting out at Congress against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi and Elon Musk's exchange on X, the minister said, "As far as the Congress party is concerned... I don't think they themselves know whether they're going left or right." He said that Congress initially had a problem with "a certain person getting a licence" and pointed out, "Now they have a problem, and they've allied with that person in terms of why he's not getting a license". "So I don't know whether they have clarity on where they're going, but that is the case with the Congress, which is to be expected," Scindia said.

The Indian government rebuffed Musk’s remarks on Thursday, stating that all satellite broadband providers had to comply with security norms to operate in India. The communications ministry said that the country's authorisation framework for telecom and satellite services was "fair and non-discriminatory" and that any suggestion that it was being applied selectively was "baseless and misconceived". Spectrum auction, telecom manufacturing In response to queries on whether the next round of spectrum auctions would take place within this financial year, Scindia said that a ‘fairly reasonable amount of spectrum’ had already been distributed in the 5G auction and the one round that followed, and that the auction would be taken up as and when carriers needed additional spectrum with the advent of 5G SA and 6G.

“As we move on towards 5G Standalone (SA) and then coming up to 6G, depending on the spectrum bands that are required, we will certainly hold the auction. We do not have a surfeit of spectrum, but we also want to monitor when there is a desirable amount of demand, and then we will hold the auction,” he added. On potential rollout timelines for direct-to-mobile technology, the minister said the government had provided a regulatory architecture for players and that they can roll out the service depending on market dynamics. “That is left to the private sector to be able to determine when that point is going to be,” he said.