Home / Technology / Tech News / Dark and Darker Mobile: BGMI maker Krafton releases trailer for new game

Dark and Darker Mobile: BGMI maker Krafton releases trailer for new game

BGMI maker has confirmed the upcoming Dark and Darker Mobile game will be available within this year

Dark and Darker Mobile
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Korean video game publisher Krafton has released the first trailer for its upcoming smartphone game, ‘Dark and Darker Mobile’. The upcoming title is a role-playing Game (RPG) by the makers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton said in a press note that the smartphone game was currently under development at the company’s Bluehole Studio, which was working on adding a “unique medieval low-fantasy atmosphere” to the game. Dark and Darker Mobile game, according to the company, will feature survival elements from both exploration and battle royale gaming genres.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Each player can create a character of their own by choosing from among five classes — fighter, barbarian, rogue, ranger, or cleric. Each character will have active and passive skills, unique to their class. Users will get the option to equip their character with a maximum of two active skills that can be used within the game, while the passive skill will help increase the character level. Additionally, each character will have access to different types of weapons and armour, depending on the class chosen by the player.

Within the game, players can acquire equipment and items through encounters with monsters, treasure chests, and combat with other players. The game will feature dungeon-style playing areas and will have multiple arenas apart from normal dungeons. Higher-level dungeons will require characters equipped with more advanced gear and offer higher-quality items for character development.

Additionally, there will be a Player versus Environment (PvE) mode dungeon, inspired by defence genre games, and a Player versus Player (PvP)-focused dungeon where players can compete against one another.

Although Krafton has not confirmed the exact day of the launch of the upcoming smartphone videogame, it has said it is aiming for a global release within this year.

Dark and Darker Mobile: Trailer

Also Read

Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Battling dark patterns

Microsoft to soon launch mobile gaming store, says Xbox head Phil Spencer

Marvel's 'Blade' video game announced at The Game Award 2023: Know details

How well can govt's dark pattern rules curb customer manipulation online?

Beware of deepfake of CEO recommending stocks, says National Stock Exchange

Google Cloud Next 2024: New AI-powered features for Google Workspace apps

Google brings Arm-based Axion processors to train AI models: Details here

Next frontier in AI evolution: Hume.ai blends emotion and intelligence

Google unveils host of updates for AI Model for cloud computing customers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :videogamesMobile gaming marketGamingPUBGPUBG mobile

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story