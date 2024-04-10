Dark and Darker Mobile: BGMI maker Krafton releases trailer for new game

South Korean video game publisher Krafton has released the first trailer for its upcoming smartphone game, ‘Dark and Darker Mobile’. The upcoming title is a role-playing Game (RPG) by the makers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton said in a press note that the smartphone game was currently under development at the company’s Bluehole Studio, which was working on adding a “unique medieval low-fantasy atmosphere” to the game. Dark and Darker Mobile game, according to the company, will feature survival elements from both exploration and battle royale gaming genres.

Each player can create a character of their own by choosing from among five classes — fighter, barbarian, rogue, ranger, or cleric. Each character will have active and passive skills, unique to their class. Users will get the option to equip their character with a maximum of two active skills that can be used within the game, while the passive skill will help increase the character level. Additionally, each character will have access to different types of weapons and armour, depending on the class chosen by the player.

Within the game, players can acquire equipment and items through encounters with monsters, treasure chests, and combat with other players. The game will feature dungeon-style playing areas and will have multiple arenas apart from normal dungeons. Higher-level dungeons will require characters equipped with more advanced gear and offer higher-quality items for character development.

Additionally, there will be a Player versus Environment (PvE) mode dungeon, inspired by defence genre games, and a Player versus Player (PvP)-focused dungeon where players can compete against one another.

Although Krafton has not confirmed the exact day of the launch of the upcoming smartphone videogame, it has said it is aiming for a global release within this year.

Dark and Darker Mobile: Trailer