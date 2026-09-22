Datanomics: India's young lead the charge in growing smartphone use

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently announced the EU Kids Act, proposing a ban on social media for children under 13.Several countries have already enacted such bans — Australia was the first, followed by France, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey.India’s Economic Survey for 2025-26 recommended considering age-based restrictions on children’s social media use.Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh announced such restrictions in March, though there are no curbs on an all-India basis.Smartphone use among children rose between 2020 and 2023, most notably in the age groups of 10-14 and 15-19. Worryingly, over 60 per cent of cybercrimes against children relate to sexually explicit content. However, only on September 15 this year, Meta — the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp — agreed to report child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cases directly to Indian law enforcement agencies.