Googlebook laptops debut with Gemini, Android apps support: Check details

Google has launched Googlebook, a new category of laptops built on the Android technology stack with desktop foundations from ChromeOS. The company has partnered with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo for the first Googlebook devices, with pre-orders now open in the US, the UK, Canada and select other markets. Google has not announced India availability yet.

What is a Googlebook?

Googlebook is Google's new laptop platform that combines elements of Android and ChromeOS. The laptops support native Android apps through Google Play, while also offering the desktop Chrome browser and support for extensions.

Google said the platform is designed around Gemini and closer integration with Android smartphones. During setup, an Android phone can transfer settings, saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks and messages to a Googlebook, with the data protected using end-to-end encryption.

ALSO READ: After Meta, Google to share child sexual abuse case details with govt Googlebook also includes features for moving between an Android phone and the laptop. Continue On allows users to resume supported tasks started on their phone, while Files provides access to files and photos stored on the phone. Cast My Apps allows Android phone apps to be streamed and used in a desktop window on the laptop. Google has said Googlebook and Chromebook will coexist, rather than the new platform immediately replacing Chromebooks. Googlebook: Gemini features Gemini is built into Googlebook through features such as Magic Pointer, Rambler and Create My Widget.

Magic Pointer brings Gemini to whatever is displayed on the screen after the cursor is wiggled. Users can use it to work with text and images or ask Gemini to perform tasks based on the content being viewed. Rambler is a voice-based tool that converts spoken thoughts into structured notes, including headings, checklists and other formatting. Google says it can also handle multiple languages in a single conversation. ALSO READ: Microsoft AI chief warns against teaching AI systems to act humanlike Create My Widget allows users to create desktop widgets by describing what they want in natural language. Googlebook also includes Google's Antigravity platform for building and deploying applications, alongside a Linux terminal environment that supports tools such as Claude Code and Antigravity CLI.

Google has also said that the new Googlebook OS will get regular feature drops and updates for up to 10 years. Googlebook: Hardware and support On the hardware side, Googlebook laptops have touchscreens with displays of up to 2.8K resolution, backlit keyboards and haptic trackpads. The range starts with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while some models offer up to 32GB RAM. Battery life is rated at up to 14 hours of video playback and 16 hours of web browsing across the portfolio, according to Google. The laptops use processors from Intel and Qualcomm, paired with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) offering more than 45 TOPS of AI processing capability. Googlebook models are also built around Google's Titan security architecture.

The platform supports Android apps natively, alongside desktop software and web applications. Google lists Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom and CapCut among supported applications, while Netflix and other streaming services can be accessed through the platform. What companies are making Googlebooks? Google has launched five Googlebook models from five laptop makers: Acer Googlebook 14: 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

ASUS Googlebook 14: 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Dell XPS Googlebook: 13.4-inch 2.5K LCD touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

HP Googlebook 14: 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Lenovo Googlebook 15: 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Availability and details Googlebook pre-orders are now open in the US. The laptops are scheduled to go on sale in the US from October 4, followed by Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia from October 5. India is not included in Google's current list of launch markets, and the company has not confirmed an India launch date or pricing.