OpenAI's model solves 100+ maths problems, company forms advisory group

OpenAI has formed an independent advisory group on mathematics and artificial intelligence after saying an internal AI model has resolved more than 100 long-standing open problems in mathematics in less than a month of training.

The company said on Monday that it began training the model on August 28. In addition to the more than 100 problems, the model was used to produce a solution to the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem, one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems. OpenAI said the pace of progress had surprised its own mathematicians.

ALSO READ: What is Jev? Inside the new AI model built to make software decisions The advisory group will be hosted by the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, and is intended to provide a channel between OpenAI and the wider mathematics community as AI systems become more capable in mathematical research.

Independent review of AI-generated mathematics According to OpenAI , the group will review emerging mathematical results, help assess their significance and advise on their dissemination. It will also provide guidance on academic and professional standards for mathematical research and on the use of AI tools in mathematical research and learning. The group will operate independently of OpenAI. Its members will not be paid by the company and will have the freedom to offer unsolicited advice and publicly comment on OpenAI’s impact on mathematics. However, the group will not advise OpenAI on how quickly to advance its internal mathematical research. The initial members include mathematicians François Charles, Camillo De Lellis, Timothy Gowers, Martin Hairer, Nikhil Srivastava, Ulrike Tillmann, Ravi Vakil, Edward Witten and Melanie Matchett Wood.