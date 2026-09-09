Q: Overall PC penetration in India has not increased significantly. At the same time, despite a lot of discussion around AI PCs, we have not seen significant market penetration yet. How do you see the adoption of AI PCs in India?

A: I think, quite to the contrary, I would say the AI PC mix has increased significantly. Whether overall PC penetration has improved enough is debatable, but within the PC market, the contribution of AI PCs has increased significantly. If you look quarter by quarter over the last six quarters, it has been growing significantly. There are a couple of things to remember here. When we talk about large language models, we tend to think of them as the only model. But a lot of small language models are going to be purpose-fit, and they can run on the PC. A lot of application providers will also have AI applications running on PCs. That development is in progress, and increasingly more ISVs are doing this.