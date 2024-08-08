Disney Plus set to do away with password sharing starting September: Report

Streaming platform Disney Plus is planning to prohibit users from sharing their passwords with people outside their household. According to The Verge, Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the earnings call that the crackdown will kick off "in earnest" this September.



Disney Plus has been talking about eliminating password sharing since last September. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The subscription video streaming service had announced to allow paid sharing in February and started notifying users about the same as well. Paid sharing was introduced in select few countries in June but now it appears that password sharing will not be allowed in other countries as well from September. Disney is also reportedly set to raise the prices for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus from October.

Disney reportedly plans to allow subscribers to share their subscription with others outside the household by paying for it, though the price for the same is not announced.

Disney’s subsidiary, called Disney Plus Hotstar, is available in India but it is not certain if this change will apply to the co-branded service.

Netflix ended password sharing in India last year and only allowed members of a household to access one account. In some countries, the streaming platform also offers options for borrower or shared accounts in which extra viewers can be added by the subscribers for a higher price. The company also said that after cracking down on password sharing, it added nearly 6 million new subscribers.