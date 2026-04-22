Enterprise AI adoption held back by skills gap, says Nutanix AI chief

Debojyoti Dutta, chief artificial intelligence (AI) officer at cloud computing company Nutanix, says many enterprises lack the right skilled people, which stymies the adoption of AI. In a video interview with Avik Das, he talks about the company’s AI strategy and how the current AI tools are better versions of calculators, which allow people to do more. Edited excerpts:

What are Nutanix’s strategies to improve AI adoption?

My role is basically to create the AI strategy and figure out how we should help our customers. But over time, we realised, while trying to build better AI solutions, that our AI strategy is essentially three-dimensional. The first dimension is AI on Nutanix, which is being the best platform to run AI workloads on the Nutanix platform. Next is AI in Nutanix, like, how do we use AI and generative AI agents to make our products better. And then the third one is AI at Nutanix, which involves how we use AI within our company to be more effective and upskill employees.