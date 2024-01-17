Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Samsung AI to take centre stage at S24 series launch

Samsung is poised to unveil its much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series today at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California. The Samsung S24 series launch event is scheduled to commence at 11:30 pm (IST). As the tech community eagerly awaits the event, it is noteworthy that Samsung will be putting a spotlight on its cutting-edge Samsung AI during the launch. For enthusiasts keen on catching the live action, Samsung will be streaming the event globally on its official website and YouTube channel. If you are wondering how to watch the Samsung launch event or when to tune in, the event is set to kick off at 11:30 pm (IST). The question of where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is easily answered – simply head to Samsung's official platforms. In terms of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series features, there is significant speculation surrounding the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, although there are reports that Samsung may opt for its in-house developed Exynos chip for certain models. Regardless of the chip choice, all models in the Samsung S24 series are expected to showcase AI-related features. The flagship model, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, is anticipated to boast a powerful configuration with up to 12GB RAM and a generous 512GB onboard storage. In contrast, the base and Plus models are likely to offer 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Camera enthusiasts can look forward to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 200-megapixel main sensor, coupled with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a twin telephoto lens enabling a 100x zoom range. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are expected to feature a 50MP main camera sensor, complemented by a 3x telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. As for the build, the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to showcase a titanium body, while the base and Plus models are expected to maintain the aluminium construction of their predecessors. Stay connected to our live blog for real-time updates from the Samsung launch event.