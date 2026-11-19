India is channelling long-term sovereign capital into deep-tech companies, seeking to take homegrown technologies from research to commercial scale while ensuring that the intellectual property they generate remains in the country.

At the centre of this push is the ₹1 trillion Research Development & Innovation Fund (RDIF), designed primarily as a source of long-term loans at zero or ultra-low interest.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, the official overseeing the fund said it was aimed at addressing a financing gap that private investors had been reluctant to fill, given the longer development cycles and higher risks associated with deep-tech businesses.

The broader objective is to help Indian startups solve domestic problems while developing technologies that can compete in global markets.

S P Singh, nodal officer in charge of the RDIF, said the fund was intended for companies promoted and controlled by Indians, which owned their intellectual property in India and were not subsidiaries of overseas corporations operating in the country. Singh said alternative investment funds (AIFs) generally operated with investment horizons of around 10 years plus two years, or eight years plus two years, which were often insufficient for deep-tech companies. He also cited limited equity investor interest before startups began generating revenue, along with the risk of significant equity dilution at low valuations during the initial stages. Over time, this could weaken promoter incentives and reduce their interest in continuing with the venture, he said.

To address these challenges, the RDIF has primarily been structured as a debt scheme, though equity will also remain part of the framework. Loans under the fund will carry a 10-year moratorium during which neither interest nor principal will have to be serviced. Depending on a company's cash flows and valuation after that period, a portion of the debt could be converted into equity or the company could repay the loan. The fund itself has a tenure of 50 years. The RDIF will support companies at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 and above, meaning they should have a working prototype ready. Earlier-stage research is covered by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which has an allocation of ₹50,000 crore.

ANRF will support prototype development through grants routed via technology incubators and research organisations. Grants can go up to ₹5 crore or ₹10 crore, and up to ₹25 crore in certain cases. Startups could then access RDIF investments of up to ₹5 crore through debt at the same institutions, followed by larger debt or equity investments as they scale. Where a technology is classified as critical by the relevant ministry, the government may provide up to 100 per cent of the funding requirement through debt or equity. The government may remain invested until the technology is fully stabilised. Singh said the government was prepared to take on a higher degree of risk in the capital structure and distribution waterfall, potentially allowing private investors a more favourable position in the distribution of returns.

He drew a parallel with the Fund of Funds launched in 2016. At the time, India had around 170 registered AIFs. The number has since increased to more than 1,500, he said. Asked about the pace of deployment, Singh said the RDIF had already committed ₹14,000 crore and sanctioned nearly 30 projects, involving total investments of around ₹10,000 crore. “In India, absorbing this size of capital itself is a big challenge,” he said. Arijit Dutt, chief general manager at the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), said SIDBI had started implementing the second Fund of Funds for Startups. The scheme has a separate allocation exclusively for deep-tech AIFs, with a fund life of up to 18 years.

Its contribution can be up to 40 per cent of an AIF's corpus, subject to a cap of ₹500 crore. With government capital potentially accounting for up to 50 per cent of AIF corpuses across different schemes, Dutt said the focus should now shift towards faster deployment and measurable outcomes. Dutt said investors were currently more comfortable backing later-stage deep-tech companies, particularly from Series B onwards, when much of the scientific risk had already been reduced. However, he pointed to a funding gap at the stage when companies move from pilot projects to larger-scale operational deployment. This phase often requires substantial capital. “We also want to see some funds investing in early-stage startups,” Dutt said.

Both speakers stressed the importance of governance. Singh said limited partners (LPs) understood genuine business and technology risks and accepted that some investments would fail. Governance shortcomings, however, were a concern, particularly when sovereign capital was involved. Dutt said SIDBI was asking funds to create appropriate committees, hold regular meetings and strengthen monitoring of portfolio startups. Naganand Doraswamy, founder and managing partner at Ideaspring Capital, said the quality and ambitions of Indian startups had improved considerably. In his first fund, three of 16 startups were deep-tech companies. In the second, the number increased to 11 out of 17. All nine startups in his third fund were classified as deep tech.