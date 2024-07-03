India will follow a DPI like approach for artificial intelligence: Vaishnaw

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The minister expressed concern about the issues arising from AI and said that the entire world was facing the same challenges with the technology

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo: PTI)
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Underlining India’s unique approach to building digital public infrastructure (DPI), Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that the country is going to adopt a similar approach for artificial intelligence (AI) as well.

Speaking at the Global IndiaAI Summit, Vaishnaw said that, similar to DPI, the government will also create a public platform for AI where all relevant resources and information will be made available for use.

“The government will be investing in creating a public platform where resources like compute power, high-quality datasets, a common set of protocols, a common framework, technical as well as legal, are available. Then startups, entrepreneurs, academicians, and people working on different applications for various sectors like agriculture, medicine, healthcare, and education can use this common platform to accelerate their efforts,” Vaishnaw said during his inaugural address at the event.

The minister also said that the government was actively working to lay the foundation of the Rs 10,000 crore IndiaAI Mission announced a few months ago, which is expected to be launched in the next two to three months.


Talking about India’s approach to AI, Vaishnaw said, “We will focus on obtaining good datasets, high-quality datasets that can add more value to researchers’ and startups’ efforts. We will have an application (app) development initiative where apps relevant to our social and economic problems can be developed and focused on, and we will also put a huge emphasis on skill development.”

The minister also expressed concern about the issues arising from AI and said that the entire world was facing the same challenges with the technology.

“The Global South is seeking universal support, a universal thought process, at least some common basic principles on which the world has to respond to the potentials on the one hand and the challenges on the other,” he added.

India assumed the chairmanship of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) in December last year.

The Global IndiaAI Summit is also hosting mid-year meetings of GPAI members.

The two-day event on July 3-4, 2024, will feature multiple sessions with industry stakeholders and experts from around the world. Some of the sessions will focus on skilling, AI data ecosystems, real-world AI solutions, and large language models, among others.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

