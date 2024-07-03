WhatsApp gets Meta AI in India: How to use it in individual and group chats

Meta has started integrating its artificial intelligence chatbot into its consumer facing platforms, including WhatsApp. In India, the rollout is gradual and not everyone is getting it right away, but be assured that the Meta AI option will be available soon across Meta platforms in the country.

Announcing the expansion of Meta AI in India, the US-based technology giant said that its AI-powered chatbot is "designed to assist you and improve your day-to-day life." According to the company, the AI chatbot can gather information on a specific topic, answer factual questions, and offer assistance by offering advice and suggestions. In addition, Meta AI has image generation capabilities for creating images based on text prompts from users.

Meta AI on WhatsApp: How to use

In individual chats

To start a conversation with Meta’s AI powered chatbot, tap on the Meta AI icon available in the inbox.

On Android, the icon appears right above the button for starting a new conversation, while on the iOS app the Meta AI button appears on top of the screen. For users looking to access the chatbot on the desktop app, Meta AI icon appears on the side panel on the left.

Taping on the icon opens up a conversation with the Meta AI chatbot.

Type in your prompt to get information, suggestions and more.

You can also ask the AI chatbot to generate images based on your text input by typing “Imagine” before the prompt.

In Groups

Open the group chat you'd like to use Meta AI in.

Type “@” in the message field, then select Meta AI from the drop down menu.

If prompted, read and accept the terms.

Type your prompt and tap on send.

It should be noted that the AI's response will be displayed in the chat and will be visible to all group members. However, Meta said that the AI chatbot cannot read the group messages apart from those in which it is tagged.

If you wish to respond to Meta AI, swipe right on the Meta AI’s response or select to respond to the message by long pressing it. Type your reply and tap on send.