Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / India-based crypto exchange CoinDCX acquires full stake in Dubai's BitOasis

India-based crypto exchange CoinDCX acquires full stake in Dubai's BitOasis

The firms did not disclose the transaction value, but BitOasis said in a separate statement that CoinDCX, now owns the full share capital of the Dubai-based company

CoinDCX
CoinDCX and BitOasis issued a joint statement on July 3. (Photo: X/@CoinDCX)
Reuters DUBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India-based crypto exchange CoinDCX has acquired Middle East-focused crypto platform BitOasis, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The firms did not disclose the transaction value, but BitOasis said in a separate statement that CoinDCX, which had already acquired a stake in the business last year, now owns the full share capital of the Dubai-based company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BitOasis added that the brand and leadership team would remain unchanged following the deal, which is set to help the firm strengthen its position in the region - where it serves 15 countries - and enhance its services.

The United Arab Emirates is aiming to become a global centre for the crypto industry and Dubai, considered the Gulf's tourism and business hub, set up watchdog VARA in 2022 to regulate the emerging virtual asset sector.

Founded in 2016, BitOasis provides broker-dealer services to qualified retail and institutional investors under its minimum viable product (MVP) operational licence provided by VARA. It recently obtained a similar licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Home-grown cryptocurrency companies call for multi-agency regulation

'Boring' bitcoin sends weekend trading volume to all-time lows: Research

CoinDCX launches Web3 mode on its app enabling access to 50k DeFi tokens

Bitcoin extends drop after one of crypto's worst weeks of 2024: Report

Financial watchdog imposes Rs 18.82 cr penalty on crypto exchange Binance

Topics :cryptocurrencyDubaiMiddle EastBahrain

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story