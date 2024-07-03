From customer care to health, AI applied for practical use in daily life

Artificial intelligence (AI) appreciation day is on July 16 and the technology is growing in terms of usage and impact in the country, according to experts.

Indian startups and researchers have over the years worked on the technology to build practical solutions. “In the past year, the focus of AI has shifted to practical applications, with researchers, enterprises, and executives integrating this technology into everyday workflows,” said Rashid Khan, chief product officer and co-founder of Yellow.ai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India will be the AI-use case capital of the world, said Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, in May. "The Indian path in AI is different. We are not in the arms race to build the next LLM, let people with capital, let people who want to pedal chips do all that stuff... We are here to make a difference and our aim is to give this technology in the hands of people," he said.