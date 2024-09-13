iOS 18: Apple adds activation lock to curb iPhone repair with stolen parts

Apple has reportedly added “Activation Lock” to iPhone parts with the release candidate (RC) of iOS 18, which is currently available to select developers and public beta testers. The new feature links individual iPhone components such as the battery, display, and more to the user’s Apple account, similar to how it is linked to the iPhone itself. This is aimed at limiting iPhone theft by blocking the reusability of parts on other iPhones.

Apple announced the Activation Lock feature earlier this year alongside changes to its iPhone repair policies. With the new policy, Apple is enabling customers and independent repair providers to use genuine Apple parts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iPhone parts activation lock: What is it

Earlier this year, Apple released a document detailing the Activation Lock feature for iPhone parts. Apple stated that it is expanding Activation Lock to individual components such as the battery, display, and cameras to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts. Previously, this feature was limited to the device itself, blocking lost or stolen iPhones from being reactivated without proper authentication.

More From This Section

Now, if an iPhone under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted. The device will require the Apple account password linked to that part to continue with the calibration process.

The feature is expected to roll out with the iOS 18 update on September 16 for users with eligible iPhone models.

iOS 18: Eligible older-generation models