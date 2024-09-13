Business Standard
Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts at 5:30 pm: Check offers and more

Apple iPhone 16 series will be available with instant cashback offers and no-cost EMI plans. Offers on iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series as well

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Pre-orders for Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI)-ready iPhone 16 series will begin at 5:30 pm on September 13, with availability set for September 20. On Apple’s digital and retail platforms, the smartphones will be offered with instant cashback and no-interest equated monthly instalment options from select banks. Additionally, Apple is offering trade-in benefits for older-generation models in exchange for the new iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Series: Pre-order offers
Customers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 from select banks, including American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Apple is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans of three and six months.
 

For exchanging an older iPhone model, Apple said customers can get up to Rs 67,500 that can be adjusted towards a new device.

Additionally, Apple is offering a three-month subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade at no extra cost with new iPhones.

iPhone 16: India pricing
  • 128GB storage: Rs 79,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 109,900
iPhone 16 Plus: Price
  • 128GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 99,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 119,900
iPhone 16 Pro: Price
  • 128GB storage: Rs 119,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 129,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 149,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 169,900
iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price
  • 256GB storage: Rs 144,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 164,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 184,900
Offers on older-generation models

Apple has discontinued last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models while reducing the prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models by Rs 10,000. The company is offering instant cashback of Rs 4,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. A cashback of Rs 2,500 is also available on the iPhone SE model. These offers are valid on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.
No-cost EMI plans for up to six months are also available for older-generation iPhone models.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

