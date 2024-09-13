Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts at 5:30 pm: Check offers and more

Pre-orders for Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI)-ready iPhone 16 series will begin at 5:30 pm on September 13, with availability set for September 20. On Apple’s digital and retail platforms, the smartphones will be offered with instant cashback and no-interest equated monthly instalment options from select banks. Additionally, Apple is offering trade-in benefits for older-generation models in exchange for the new iPhone 16 series.

Customers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 from select banks, including American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Apple is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans of three and six months.

For exchanging an older iPhone model, Apple said customers can get up to Rs 67,500 that can be adjusted towards a new device.

Additionally, Apple is offering a three-month subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade at no extra cost with new iPhones.

iPhone 16: India pricing

128GB storage: Rs 79,900

256GB storage: Rs 89,900

512GB storage: Rs 109,900

iPhone 16 Plus: Price

128GB storage: Rs 89,900

256GB storage: Rs 99,900

512GB storage: Rs 119,900

iPhone 16 Pro: Price

128GB storage: Rs 119,900

256GB storage: Rs 129,900

512GB storage: Rs 149,900

1TB storage: Rs 169,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price

256GB storage: Rs 144,900

512GB storage: Rs 164,900

1TB storage: Rs 184,900

Offers on older-generation models

Apple has discontinued last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models while reducing the prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models by Rs 10,000. The company is offering instant cashback of Rs 4,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. A cashback of Rs 2,500 is also available on the iPhone SE model. These offers are valid on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

No-cost EMI plans for up to six months are also available for older-generation iPhone models.