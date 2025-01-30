iPhone users can now access calls, messages from Windows PC's Start menu

Microsoft has announced that iPhone users can now access their messages, calls and more directly from the Start menu of their Windows 11 PC. Start menu phone integration on Windows 11 has been available for Android smartphones, but the latest update to the Phone Link app for PCs enrolled in the Windows Insider programme, brings that functionality to iPhones as well.

iPhone integration with Windows Start menu: Details

In an update to the Windows Insider Blog, Microsoft announced that the integration allows iPhone users to view the phone's battery status and connectivity, access messages and calls, from a dedicated section on the Start menu. This section also has a "Recent" tab to display the phone's notifications.

Last month, Microsoft also simplified the file-sharing process between Windows PCs and iPhones, utilising its Phone Link app on Windows and the Link to Windows app on iOS. The Start menu integration takes this further with a new "Send files" button, allowing users to share files between their iPhones and Windows PC directly from the Start menu.

Also Read

iPhone integration with Windows Start menu: Requirements

Windows PC with Bluetooth LE capability.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 4805 and higher in Beta Channel and 26120.3000 and higher in Dev channel.

Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher.

Link to Windows app on iPhone

iPhone integration with Windows Start menu: How to set up

To enable Start menu phone integration for iPhones: