Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft brings AI-powered Windows Search to Copilot+ PCs: What is it

Microsoft brings AI-powered Windows Search to Copilot+ PCs: What is it

Microsoft said that the new AI-powered Search feature runs entirely on-device, utilising the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) built into Copilot Plus PCs

AI-powered Windows Search on Copilot Plus PCs

AI-powered Windows Search on Copilot Plus PCs

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced a new AI-powered Windows Search feature for PCs based on the Copilot Plus platform. Designed to make local search more intuitive, the feature improves accessibility to files and system settings. It is currently available as a preview for select Windows Insiders using Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot Plus PCs.
 
Copilot Plus PC: Improved Windows Search
 
The updated Windows Search integrates semantic indexing alongside traditional methods. Semantic indexing allows the system to interpret the meaning of words and phrases, simplifying the search for files within the system.
 
With this feature, users can locate files and images using descriptive phrases instead of remembering exact names or content. For instance, queries like "bridge at sunset" or "Europe trip budget" in the Windows taskbar search box can retrieve relevant images or files. Users can also employ natural language phrases to search for specific system settings.
 
 
The feature runs entirely on-device, utilising the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) built into Copilot Plus PCs. Initially limited to local files, the search functionality will soon expand to include cloud storage services like OneDrive. Currently, settings search is accessible only through the search bar within the Settings app but will eventually integrate with the taskbar search box. The feature will also roll out to Intel and AMD-powered Copilot Plus PCs in the future.

Also Read

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Powering AI dreams: Microsoft bets $80 billion on data centre revolution

Microsoft

Microsoft expands its 365 Copilot AI models to reduce reliance on OpenAI

Microsoft

Microsoft works to add non-OpenAI models into 365 Copilot products

Microsoft 365

Is Microsoft training AI models using consumers' data from Office apps?

Recall on Copilot PCs

Microsoft previews Recall, Click to Do on Qualcomm-powered Copilot Plus PCs

 
The new improved Windows Search feature currently supports the following languages and file types:
  • Languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish
  • Document formats: .txt, .pdf, .docx, .doc, .rtf, .pptx, .ppt, .xls, .xlsx
  • Image formats:  .jpg/.jpeg, .png, .gif, .bmp, .ico
Copilot Plus PC: Other new features
 
Besides the new Windows Search feature, Microsoft has also rolled out more new features to Copilot Plus PCs. This includes a new "Refine" writing tool for Click to Do. The Click to Do feature allows users to interact with text and images from snapshots that have been saved for the Windows Recall feature. The new Refine option is essentially an AI-powered writing tool that helps users refine rewritten text from snapshots.
Other new features include a new keyboard shortcut for Magnifier, performance improvements and bug fixes.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: S25 series, OneUI 7, more Galaxy AI features expected

Instagram

Instagram extends Reels duration, changes profile grid, introduces 'Edits'

OpenAi

OpenAI finalises 'o3 mini' reasoning AI model version, to launch it soon

TikTok

TikTok restores services in US, thanks president-elect Donald Trump

Artificial intelligence, AI

Ethical concerns on use of AI demand robust safeguards: LS secy general

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Window

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon