Google Pixel 9a could launch in March with these upgrades: Check details

Google is reportedly planning to launch the anticipated Pixel 9a smartphone earlier than expected. According to a report by 9To5Google citing Android Headlines, Google could launch the next A-series Pixel smartphone in the second half of March. For reference, last year's Pixel 8a was launched in May.

The reported launch timeline is unsurprising, considering Google moved the Pixel 9 series launch from October to August last year. Google's release schedule has seen significant changes, with the company also planning to roll out Android 16 in the second quarter of this year—earlier compared to last year when Android 15 AOSP was released in September.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected launch schedule

According to the report, the anticipated Google Pixel 9a smartphone will be available for pre-order in select regions on March 19, while general availability is expected from March 26 onwards. If the report is correct, Google could soon make an official announcement.

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect

The Pixel 9a is expected to feature flat side rails, departing from the visor-style camera housing seen in Google's Tensor-powered devices in recent years. Instead, it is likely to adopt a flat, pill-shaped camera module with two lenses, each surrounded by a small ring and sitting flush with the phone's back. This design bears a resemblance to LG's smartphones before the brand exited the market.

In terms of imaging, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to include a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is also expected to use a 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor, maintaining uniformity across lenses.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same processor found in the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to house a 5100mAh battery, supporting 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications