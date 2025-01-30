Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GoPro Hero can now capture videos in 4:3 aspect ratio: What's new in update

Launched last year in September, GoPro's entry-level Hero action camera also receives a Rs 4,000 price cut and is now available at Rs 19,990

GoPro HERO
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
GoPro has started rolling out a new update to its entry-level action camera, Hero. The compact and lightweight camera model is getting a new 4K recording in 4:3 aspect ratio option with the update. GoPro has also announced a price cut for the Hero camera in India. Here are the details:
 
GoPro HERO: New price and availability
 
Launched last year in September, GoPro Hero is now available at Rs 19,990, which is Rs 4,000 less than its launch price of Rs 23,990. The camera is available in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 
GoPro HERO: What is new in update
 
The compact HERO action camera is getting a big update, which enables a new 4K 4:3 aspect ratio video capture option. The company said that the new aspect ratio utilises the camera sensor's full height and width and is suitable for the following:
  • Recording immersive first-person perspective videos.
  • Capturing more engaging selfie shots.
  • Recording taller videos that fit better on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
GoPro said that users can also crop videos recorded in 4:3 aspect ratio to standard 16:9 for a wide-screen look.

The new update is available through the GoPro Quik app on both iOS and Android. Alternatively, users can download the update from GoPro's official website.
 
GoPro HERO: Details
 
GoPro stated that the HERO is its smallest and lightest 4K camera, weighing 86g, with a 35% reduction in volume and 46% less mass compared to the HERO13 Black. Built for durability, it features a rugged design suitable for all weather conditions and is waterproof up to 5 metres. The camera includes an intuitive interface with an LCD touchscreen and a one-button control system for switching between various shooting modes.
The GoPro HERO supports Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video recording, along with 12MP still photography. It also offers a 2x Slo-Mo mode, enabling slow-motion recording at 2.7K resolution and 60 frames per second (FPS).
 
Using the Quik smartphone app, users can extract 8MP photos from 4K video clips and apply GoPro's HyperSmooth video stabilisation, which enhances footage quality. According to GoPro, the camera's battery enables continuous recording for over an hour at the highest resolution setting on a single charge.
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

