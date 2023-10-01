Medicine to manufacturing: Nano is the next frontier in 3D printing

Creating large structures with three-dimensional (3D) printing tends to get a lot of attention. Now, the breakthroughs are occurring at the nano level. The versatility of the technology is such that nano-level printing is witnessing impressive innovations.

Much of the innovation is being done in collaboration between industry and academia. The California Institute of Technology, or Caltech, has announced impressive work in this field. Caltech said in a statement that last year it had developed a new fabrication technique for printing microsized metal parts that are as thick as three or four sheets of paper. “The team has reinvented the technique to allow for printing objects a thousand times smaller: 150 nanometres, which is comparable to the size of a flu virus,” said Caltech.



Caltech researchers said the 3D printing of metal at nanoscale could be used for creating useful components, such as storage electrodes for carbon-free ammonia and other chemicals, essential parts of devices such as sensors, micro robots, and heat exchangers.

Purdue University in Indiana, US, said its researchers had demonstrated a printing technique that rapidly constructed complex nanoscale 3D objects with smooth features. The technique can be implemented to build complex macroscale objects on a practical time scale.



Nano-level 3D printing can have applications in medical science. A doctor can bioengineer a scaffolding to grow tissue cells for regenerating organs. These technological advances have a huge impact for sectors like biotechnology and material science. As companies look to create new materials that are versatile and ecofriendly, the printing will accelerate experiments to prototype cycle.

Miniaturisation is another trend driving nano-level 3D printing. “The demand for smaller and more intricate components in electronics, medical devices, and other sectors drives the need for nanoscale 3D printing,” said a report by Persistence Market Research.



“Nanoscale 3D printing, also known as additive nano manufacturing, is a revolutionary technology that allows the creation of three-dimensional objects with incredible precision at the nanoscale level. This groundbreaking technology has a wide range of applications across industries, including electronics, healthcare, aerospace, and materials science. The healthcare and electronics sectors are expected to be the largest and fastest-growing end-user markets for nanoscale 3D printing,” it said.

The human body can get implantable sensors and pumps made at nanoscale with minimal invasive procedures. Nano robots can enter bodies to attack cancer cells or even deliver medicines to a precise location. Persistence predicts that the global nanoscale 3D printing market will grow from $1.16 billion in 2023 to $5.96 billion by 2033.



The world of nanoscale manufacturing will expand as companies invest in new research. Stratasys, the American-Israeli 3D printing company, has been in the news for attempting an acquisition with another firm Desktop Metal. The deal activity is a symbol of the excitement about the technology.

Another big trend is that 3D printers are becoming smaller. The possibilities of desktop 3D printing are tremendous. Dentists can create 3D-printed teeth by the chair-side after scanning the precise needs of a patient. Various other small products can be created in a manner that meets the demands of consumers.