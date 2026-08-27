The Safe Harbour principle does not grant an intermediary absolute immunity; rather, it operates subject to specific legal conditions.
Section 79(3) specifies the precise circumstances under which an intermediary’s safe harbour immunity can be revoked: Abetment or Conspiracy: Immunity is waived if the intermediary has conspired, abetted, aided, or induced - whether through threats, promises, or other means - the commission of an unlawful act.
Failure to Take Down Unlawful Content Upon Notice: Immunity is waived if the intermediary, upon receiving actual knowledge or notification from the appropriate government or its agency, fails to expeditiously remove or disable access to the unlawful material on its resource, while ensuring that evidence is preserved.