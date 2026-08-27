Nvidia agrees to buy open source platform Hugging Face for $12.9 bn: Report

Nvidia has ??agreed to buy Hugging Face, a repository ​of open-source AI models, for $12.9 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge ??of the deal.

A deal of that size would mark one of Nvidia's largest acquisitions to date and underscore how the Jensen Huang-led company at the center ‌of the AI boom is betting ​that demand for the technology is ​expanding rather than peaking. It would also give Nvidia control of ​Hugging Face - which hosts open-source large language models and datasets - at a time when builders of closed-source models such as Anthropic and OpenAI are seeking to create their own chips as an alternative to Nvidia's graphics processing units.