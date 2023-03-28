Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta-owned WhatsApp releases update to fix expiration bug on Android beta

Meta-owned WhatsApp releases update to fix expiration bug on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug fix update to address an issue with the expiration of the application on Android beta

IANS |IANS | San Francisco
Meta-owned WhatsApp releases update to fix expiration bug on Android beta

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug fix update to address an issue with the expiration of the application on Android beta.

Some users were not able to use the application because it had expired, reports WABetaInfo.

The application was scheduled to expire in a few weeks, but because of a bug, WhatsApp stopped working after a few days from its release on the Play Store.

The company's official website now offers the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.14 update, which fixes the mentioned error and allows users to use the application without the expiration glitch.

The report also said that if users experience the same issue after installing the update, then they must force close the application.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had released a bug fix update for an issue with notifications on iOS.

However, this issue seemed to be limited to the business application.

--IANS

aj/vd

Topics :MetaverseWhatsApp users

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Also Read

WhatsApp hacked? Here's how to check if someone else is using your account

WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage

Apple releases iOS 16.2 developer beta with 5G network support for iPhones

WhatsApp rolling out voice-based status updates feature on Android beta

How WhatsApp is turning into a spammer's paradise?

Zoom partners with OpenAI to bring AI-driven features to platform

Alongside its Flip 5, Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite now available in 6 more countries

Apple Car to feature parts created by iPhone 3D sensor supplier: Report

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones go on sale: Price, offers

Next Story