Microsoft 365 outage hits Indian companies, disrupts workplace operations

The Microsoft outage did not spare Indian companies either, as the second such incident this year left many employees with precious little to do on Friday and also made enterprises recalibrate their prescheduled plans.

Since Outlook and Teams are two of the most widely used workplace applications across the globe, any prolonged disruption inevitably leads to a ripple effect across continents and countries.

For example, Tata Motors shifted a media call to discuss its second-quarter results from Teams to Zoom due to the outage. A Swiss multinational company was also supposed to hold a virtual meeting with journalists, but while it did take place, the connection was extremely patchy. Indian airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India also said their email support services were impacted.

Employees at ABB, HPE, EY, Infosys and Accenture all complained of unstable connections. While Outlook was slow for some, Teams functioned normally for others, which did not impact meetings during daily business hours. “We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure. Some users may still experience intermittent issues as recovery actions continue. We’re focused on recovery for the remaining affected environments while prioritizing email queue and backlog reduction. The extended 48-hour email timeout window remains in place to help protect delayed messages as delivery catches up,” Microsoft said on X on Friday.

The Redmond-based company said earlier that server issues were behind the incident, which also affected its Copilot AI assistant, and that a broader rollout of software fixes was starting to stabilise the system. It said it was not aware of any malicious activity. The outage yet again raised questions about the global reliance on a handful of Big Tech companies that provide not only the software but also the cloud infrastructure behind it. "Outages like this show how much of the modern enterprise now sits on a handful of shared platforms. When email, collaboration and AI assistants fail together, a business loses the workflows built on top of them, not just a tool. As companies embed AI deeper into daily operations, resilience has to be designed in. That means knowing which systems depend on which provider, having a fallback that does not share the same infrastructure, and making sure AI-dependent processes degrade gracefully instead of stopping, " said Sachin Panicker, chief AI officer of Fulcrum Digital.

A senior Kyndryl employee who works in Bengaluru said that while email notifications were active, emails were taking a long time to reach his inbox. However, email services were slowly being restored towards the evening. Another employee from one of the largest IT services companies in India said he held four Teams meetings without a glitch, though email services were slow. Cognizant sent a message to its employees saying, "Ongoing global outage: Microsoft 365 Services (Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, Copilot, SSO based Authentication) Status: Active- phased recovery in progress." Infosys sent SMSes to employees saying, "It's been observed that Multiple MS services are down including Exchange online, Copilot, Purview, SharePoint. While Teams is working, Microsoft is working on the restoration of the affected services."