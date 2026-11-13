Google launches Gemini 4 Hydrogen AI model: Know features, price, and more

Google has introduced Gemini 4 Hydrogen, an artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to handle everyday tasks such as coding, research, data analysis and writing. The model focuses on speed and efficiency, particularly for tasks involving multiple steps, reducing the need for users to provide repeated instructions.

Unlike Google's Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Argon models, which are built for complex reasoning and longer tasks, Hydrogen is designed for faster execution across a wider range of applications. According to Google, the model is aimed at both developers and consumers and is being rolled out across the Gemini app, Google Search, Google AI Studio, the Gemini API and its enterprise services.

Gemini 4 Hydrogen: What’s new Gemini 4 Hydrogen is designed to carry out tasks that involve multiple steps, particularly those related to software development, research and data processing. It can understand instructions, break down tasks, use external tools and work towards completing a task with limited human intervention. Google's Gemini 4 lineup includes three models with different roles. Carbon and Argon are designed for complex reasoning, including architectural decisions, analysing difficult problems and handling tasks that require extended planning. Hydrogen, meanwhile, focuses on speed and execution. ALSO READ: OpenAI to process API data, run AI inference locally for Indian companies Gemini 4 Hydrogen supports a context window of up to one-million tokens. A context window determines how much information an AI model can process and refer to during a conversation or task. This allows Hydrogen to work with large documents, code repositories and other information without having to process everything in smaller, separate sections.

Gemini 4 Hydrogen: Coding and AI workflows One of the main applications of Hydrogen is software development. Developers can use the model to identify errors, debug existing code, make changes to software projects, run tests and navigate large code repositories. Google says Hydrogen completes tasks 2.5 times faster than Gemini 3.8 Flash at its default high setting. It also scored 57 per cent on Terminal-Bench 4.1, compared with 18.2 per cent for Gemini 3.8 Flash. Terminal-Bench evaluates how well AI models perform tasks using command-line tools. The model is also designed to make changes to specific parts of a codebase rather than rewriting entire files. It can read and search multiple files simultaneously, helping developers work with large software projects more efficiently.

Google is also introducing Orchestrator in Google Antigravity to support workflows involving multiple AI models. Instead of using one model for an entire task, Orchestrator can switch between Carbon and Hydrogen depending on the complexity of the work. For instance, Carbon can take charge of planning and coordinating a project, while Hydrogen can handle execution, testing and verification. Multiple Hydrogen-powered agents can also work on different parts of a project simultaneously. On the Terminal-Bench 4.0 evaluation, Google says Orchestrator achieved task success rates close to those of Carbon while consuming 24 per cent less quota on average and completing tasks 19 per cent faster.

Beyond software development, Hydrogen can also handle multi-step activities such as deep research, data analysis and navigating large sets of information. It can process PDFs, spreadsheets, charts, audio files and recorded videos to prepare reports and structured outputs. Gemini 4 Hydrogen: Safeguards Google says Hydrogen incorporates safety and security improvements from its latest Gemini 4 safety framework. These safeguards are intended to prevent AI agents from taking actions beyond their permissions, following malicious instructions or completing tasks in unintended ways. The model is also designed to be more resistant to indirect prompt injection attacks, says Google. These attacks involve hiding malicious instructions in external content, such as websites or documents, which an AI agent may access while carrying out a task.

Google says Hydrogen is more than 2.3 times more resilient on the Gray Swan Indirect Prompt Injection benchmark. It has also been tested for situations in which a task cannot be completed because of missing information, restricted access or other limitations. The company says the model is less likely to bypass permission boundaries in such situations and has achieved a 96.7 per cent honesty rate on its internal agent honesty evaluation. ALSO READ: Microsoft 365 outage continues as company sees limited recovery in services Gemini 4 Hydrogen: Pricing For developers accessing the model through the Gemini API, Google has set the price at $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens.