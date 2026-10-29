Microsoft Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Amy Hood has said she expects “very few people” to accept the company’s voluntary exit offer, which is available to around 60,000 employees across four countries.

Microsoft on Monday introduced a voluntary exit scheme for eligible employees in India, the US, the UK and Canada, offering financial assistance and career-planning support to those who choose to leave the company.

According to a Business Insider report, Hood said the company believes most eligible employees will choose to stay because of growth opportunities within Microsoft. The programme is part of Microsoft’s efforts to reshape its workforce while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI).

Why does Amy Hood expect few employees to accept the offer? In an internal memo seen by Business Insider, Hood addressed questions from employees about the purpose of the buyout programme. “I know there have been some questions on the rationale behind the voluntary exit offer that we announced this week,” Hood wrote in the memo. She said the programme was designed to give employees the option to leave on their own terms. “Our intent is to offer employees agency if they choose to leave the company on their own terms. We expect very few people to select this offer because of the growth opportunities here at Microsoft,” Hood added, as quoted by the report.

Who can apply for Microsoft’s voluntary exit offer? Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman shared details of the programme in a separate memo sent to employees on Monday. “The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” Coleman wrote. The offer is available to eligible employees at internal level 70 or below in the US, Canada, India and the UK. However, some sales teams, engineering roles and certain corporate functions are not included. Microsoft said around 60,000 employees qualify for the programme. The package is expected to be similar to its standard severance benefits.

Employees have until early December to decide whether to accept the offer. Those who opt in are expected to leave by the end of the year. How much could employees receive? The severance amount will depend on an employee’s role and years of service. According to the report, Microsoft’s severance package during layoffs earlier this year included at least 60 days of base pay, with employees remaining on the payroll during that period. Depending on seniority and length of service, many employees were eligible for up to 39 weeks of base pay. Offer letters reviewed by Business Insider showed that employees at internal levels 64 and below received one week of base pay for every six months of service. Those at levels 65 to 67 were offered two weeks of base pay for every six months of service.

Why is Microsoft offering voluntary exits? The voluntary exit programme comes as Microsoft continues to spend billions of dollars on AI infrastructure while reducing its workforce. By allowing eligible employees to leave voluntarily, the company is offering an alternative to compulsory layoffs. The move could help Microsoft lower staffing costs while giving employees more control over their next career decision. Hood’s comments also indicate that Microsoft expects most employees to stay with the company despite the offer, citing future opportunities within the business. What happened in Microsoft’s earlier voluntary retirement programme? Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for senior employees at director level and below.