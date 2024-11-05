Microsoft has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered virtual agent for Xbox, designed to address support-related gaming issues. The Xbox Support Virtual Agent allows players to ask questions using text and voice input and provides responses based on information from the Xbox Support page. The AI agent is currently in testing and is available as a preview to select users enrolled in the Xbox Insider Program.

Xbox Support Virtual Agent: Details

Microsoft stated that the new Support Virtual Agent has access to Xbox Support documents and can retrieve relevant information to answer questions related to Xbox console and game support issues. If the Support Virtual Agent cannot resolve the issue, users can request to speak with a live support agent, provided it is during Xbox Support's normal operating hours.

Xbox Support Virtual Agent: How to use

The feature is currently available to select Xbox Insiders in the US who have chosen English as their preferred language. These Xbox Insiders can find the Support Virtual Agent on the “Contact us” page of Xbox Support. After logging in with their Xbox account, they can engage the AI agent by asking support questions within the new chat interface that appears upon clicking the “Ask a question” button.

Users can interact with the AI agent using both text and voice inputs. Additionally, the preview of the Support Virtual Agent allows for customisation. Users can click on the ellipsis menu icon to choose between two different Support Virtual Agents. They can also provide feedback by clicking the “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” button on each response.