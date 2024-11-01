Microsoft delays Windows' Recall feature for Copilot Plus PCs: Know more

Microsoft is reportedly delaying the artificial intelligence-powered Recall feature on Windows-based Copilot Plus AI PCs. In a statement to The Verge, the American technology giant indicated that the company is taking additional time to refine the experience. The feature is now expected to roll out starting in December.

“We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall. To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we’re taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders,” stated Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Product Manager of Windows, in a comment to The Verge. “Originally planned for October, Recall will now be available for preview with Windows Insiders on Copilot Plus PCs by December.”

After initially delaying the launch due to concerns over user data and privacy, Microsoft had announced in August that the Copilot Plus PC-exclusive Recall feature would launch in October for Windows Insiders. However, the company has now postponed it until December this year. A wider release is expected to follow after testing with the Insider program.

What is Recall

Recall is an AI-powered feature exclusive to Windows on ARM, designed to function like a photographic memory by enabling users to revisit their previous activities on their PC. Recall presents a timeline of events while allowing users to describe what they seek. It generates a timeline of options spanning applications, websites, documents, and other areas to help locate specific items. This timeline comprises snapshots that capture the screen's content at various moments in time.

Microsoft is reportedly working on major updates for the Recall feature, including database encryption, Windows Hello for authentication, and making the AI-powered feature opt-in rather than enabled by default.