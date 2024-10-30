Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Russian hackers are targeting US govt officials, defence workers: Microsoft

Russian hackers are targeting US govt officials, defence workers: Microsoft

Microsoft has said the attacks are perpetrated by sophisticated Russian nation-state group Midnight Blizzard, which US and UK governments have connected to SVR, Russian foreign intelligence service

Hackers, cybercrime, cyber crimes
It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the attacks, if any, were successful | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Katrina Manson
 
Russian hackers are going after US government officials, defense workers and others in a new email phishing campaign targeting thousands of people, according to Microsoft Corp. 
The hackers have sent “a series of highly targeted spearphishing emails” to thousands of people in more than 100 organizations since Oct 22, according to a blog post from Microsoft Threat Intelligence published on Tuesday. 
 
The latest campaign will add to mounting concerns over US failures to outwit suspected Russian and Chinese hackers. The FBI said on Friday it is investigating unauthorized access by Chinese state-affiliated hackers targeting the commercial telecommunications sector. 
 
In some of the emails that were part of the latest campaign, the senders impersonated Microsoft employees, according to the blog. Spearphishing involves sending tailored emails to individuals including links to malicious websites that can then steal information.
 
It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the attacks, if any, were successful.

More From This Section

China launches new crew to its space station to expand exploration

Samsung's sudden $122 billion wipeout shows cost of sleeping on AI

Asia shares stumble on China headwinds; gold and bitcoin buoyant

Musk wins court victory in dispute over 2018 post during labour dispute

Russia claims control of another crucial Ukrainian town of Selydove

 
Microsoft has said the attacks are perpetrated by a sophisticated Russian nation-state group it calls Midnight Blizzard, which US and UK governments have connected to the SVR, the Russian foreign intelligence service. 
 
The company said in January that the group attacked its corporate systems, getting into a “small number” of email accounts, including senior leadership and employees who work in cybersecurity and legal.
 
In April, US federal agencies were ordered to analyze emails, reset compromised credentials and work to secure Microsoft accounts. At the time, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the incident represented a “grave and unacceptable risk” to agencies, according to the April directive. 
 
CISA and US State Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Russian Embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This pharma company from Mumbai may be helping Putin get Nvidia AI chips

US finalises $20 billion loan to Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets

Russia behind viral disinformation targeting Tim Walz: US official

Joe Biden praises Slovenia PM for aiding major US-Russia prisoner swap

US statements on readiness for nuclear talks 'deception': Sergei Lavrov

Topics :US RussiaRussiaMicrosoftHackersUnited StatesCyber Attacks

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story