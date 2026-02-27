Nothing Headphone (a) to launch beside Phone 4a on March 5: What to expect

Nothing has announced that it will be launching its new over-ear headphones, Headphone (a), on March 5 alongside the Phone 4a series. The company shared the announcement on X alongside a teaser image highlighting the device in a yellow finish. According to the image, the device will have Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetics and dot-matrix typography, complemented by a textured, metallic-style rim.

Nothing event: Launch details

Date: March 5

Time: 4 p.m. IST (10:30 GMT)

Location: Central Saint Martins, London

Livestream: Nothing’s website (nothing.tech)

Nothing Headphone (a): What to expect

Earlier this year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said the company intends to “double down” on over-ear headphones after launching its maiden over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1, in 2025. It was expected that the company would launch a second-generation model. However, the company has now announced an A-series model instead, which will likely be priced lower than the flagship Headphone 1.

ALSO READ: Samsung uncommitted to another iPhone Air rival or Trifold, says COO The Nothing Headphone 1 launched last year with KEF-tuned audio. The company will likely continue its partnership with the British audio brand for the Headphone (a) as well. According to a report from 9To5Google, Nothing said the new headphones will introduce bold colourways and deliver the longest battery life of any Nothing audio product to date. For reference, the Nothing Headphone 1 is claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 80 hours with ANC disabled. Additionally, a quick five-minute charge can provide up to 2.4 hours of playback with ANC enabled.