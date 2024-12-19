Nothing rolls out Android 15 update to Phone 2, Phone 2a: Check what's new

British consumer technology brand Nothing has begun rolling out its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 on select Nothing smartphones. The update introduces a native gallery app, new lock screen and home screen widgets, and an artificial intelligence-powered Smart Drawer that automatically categorises apps into folders for easier access. Here are the details:

Nothing OS 3.0: Availability

After beta testing the Android 15-based UI, Nothing has officially released the Nothing OS 3.0 update for Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a. The update is being rolled out gradually and will be available to all users in the coming days.

Nothing also announced plans to extend the Nothing OS 3.0 update to the Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1 in early 2025.

Nothing OS 3.0: Details