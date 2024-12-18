Tech wrap Dec 18: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Realme 14x 5G, JioTag Go, more

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for January 2025, where the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series. Alongside the flagship smartphones, Samsung may also introduce Android 15-based One UI 7 with advanced AI features and preview its upcoming XR headset, powered by the Android XR platform.

Realme has launched the 14x 5G smartphone in India, emphasising durability with IP69 dust and water resistance. The device also features military-grade shock resistance and is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with fast wired charging technology.

Reliance Jio has introduced JioTag Go, a tracker designed for Android devices, which integrates with Google’s Find My Device network. The compact device can be attached to items like keys, wallets, and luggage, enabling users to track their belongings using the connected network.

OnePlus will host its Winter Launch Event on January 7, unveiling the OnePlus 13 and 13r smartphones. The company will also introduce a new variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 wireless earbuds during the event.

Poco has launched the M7 Pro 5G and C75 5G smartphones in India. The M7 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, while the budget-friendly C75 5G runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, also used in Xiaomi’s Redmi A4 5G.

Samsung has revealed new features of its One UI 7 user interface, which will debut with the Galaxy S25 series. Key updates include a Now Bar for the lock screen, personalised suggestions powered by Galaxy AI, and a Personal Data Engine for enhanced on-device data security.

Apple Maps’ web version now features "Look Around," a 360-degree perspective tool similar to Google Street View. This feature, previously available only on the iPhone app, is now accessible on the web client, offering users an interactive view of select locations.

Despite its transformative potential, generative artificial intelligence is yet to drive significant revenue for the Indian IT services sector. Globally, generative AI projects currently generate an estimated $5–10 million per project.