OnePlus 13r launching on January 7 with bigger battery, new design: Details

In the run-up to the launch of the OnePlus 13 series on January 7, 2025, Chinese electronics brand OnePlus has unveiled key specifications of its more affordable flagship, the OnePlus 13r. The OnePlus 13r will debut alongside the top-tier OnePlus 13 and a new variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds at the Winter Launch Event.

OnePlus 13r: What to expect

The OnePlus 13r will feature a design akin to the flagship OnePlus 13 model, with a flat aluminium frame and a circular camera module on the back. It will sport a flat-style display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back panels. The company stated that the OnePlus 13r will measure 8mm in thickness and feature a finish inspired by star trails. Additionally, the smartphone will be available in two nature-inspired colours: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

While the company has not disclosed the processor powering the OnePlus 13r, it has assured flagship-level performance. The device will house a 6,000mAh battery and feature a “versatile” triple-camera setup on the back.

OnePlus 13r: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Durability: IP68 + IP69

OnePlus Winter Launch Event: Details

The “Winter Launch Event” will take place on January 7, 2025, starting at 9 PM IST. The event will likely be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 13 series smartphones and a new variant of the flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds.