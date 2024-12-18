Apple Maps gets 'Look Around' on web version: What is it and how it works

Apple is reportedly adding a Google Street View-like feature, "Look Around," to Apple Maps on the web. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the web version of Apple Maps now allows users to view a 360-degree perspective of select locations. The feature has been available on the iPhone app since iOS 13 but is now being rolled out to the web client.

Earlier this year, Apple launched its Maps service on the web for the first time as part of a public beta. At the time, the features were limited to getting directions, browsing curated Guides, and more.

While still in public beta, the web version of Apple Maps now supports the Look Around feature in select cities across the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, the European Union, and more. The feature offers a first-person view of various locations in these cities and is accessible by clicking the binoculars icon on the bottom left of the map window. According to the report, the feature was added on December 11 and is gradually being rolled out to cover more locations.

Following the Look Around rollout, Apple may soon add more features to the web version of Apple Maps, including transit maps, 3D views, and support for additional languages. Apple is also expected to allow users to sign in using their Apple ID to view saved locations.

Users can try Apple Maps on the web in English by visiting beta.maps.apple.com.