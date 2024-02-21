Samsung picks wearables to expand Galaxy AI beyond smartphones: Details

Samsung is working on plans to expand Galaxy AI beyond smartphones, starting with the wearables category. The South Korean electronics maker is already optimising Galaxy AI for various categories of devices and across various services, but it is the Galaxy wearables that will use AI in the near future.

“We are already planning next steps for Galaxy AI beyond smartphones – optimising it for various categories of devices, across various services,” said TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics in a press note. “In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences.”

Samsung has already announced that select Galaxy AI features it introduced on the Galaxy S24 series will be available through Galaxy Buds, its wearable audio line. These features include Live Translate and Interpreter, which will be available to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE.



Samsung has been specific about health wearables in the press note as the next category to get Galaxy AI in near future. It could be an indication of the arrival of Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy Ring.

Announced at the Galaxy S24 series launch, the Galaxy Ring is reportedly making debut together with the Galaxy Z foldable devices in July this year.

Samsung’s spokesperson Amber Reaver had told The Verge earlier last month that the upcoming Galaxy Ring is aimed at “empowering more people to manage their health with a comprehensive yet simplified approach to everyday wellness at home.” The report stated that the company sees the Ring as an alternative to fitness watches that is more comfortable to wear for longer durations.

Roh in his note said that Samsung will work alongside other “industry-leading AI partners” to expand the Galaxy AI experience. This might suggest that the South Korean tech giant will continue working with Google to bring more AI features that are exclusive to Samsung and Google devices.

Its collaboration with Google is already prominent in the Galaxy Watch series, which is powered by Google WearOS platform.