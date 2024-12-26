Tech recap 2024: Top five entry-level flagships from OnePlus, Apple, Google

Entry-level flagship smartphones offer a value-for-money proposition, combining pro-grade features with affordability. While Pro and Ultra models deliver cutting-edge technology, their more affordable alternatives strike a balance between features and cost. Here are the top entry-level flagship smartphones reviewed in 2024:

The Xiaomi 14 delivers a balanced flagship experience with an emphasis on imaging. It boasts a premium design, compact form factor, vibrant display, rich audio, and a user-friendly pro-grade camera system. Backed by flagship-level performance and all-day battery life, it appeals to those seeking a premium smartphone at a competitive price of Rs 69,999. However, it lacks some advanced AI features available in rival models.

Strengths

Compact design with premium build quality

Vibrant display and rich audio experience

Pro-grade camera system with flagship-level performance

Weaknesses

Lacks advanced AI features compared to rivals

Less intuitive user interface

Price: Rs 69,999

Building on its predecessor, the iPhone 16 brings improved imaging, software upgrades, and the potential of Apple Intelligence features. Priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, it offers solid value, though the absence of a high-refresh-rate display and a slower USB-C port may deter some users. AI-driven updates promise to enhance the overall experience.

Strengths

Improved imaging and software upgrades

Potential for future AI-driven feature enhancements

Competitive pricing for a flagship experience

Weaknesses

Lacks a high-refresh-rate display

Slower USB-C port compared to rivals

Incremental upgrades may not justify switching from the iPhone 15

Price: Rs 79,900

The OnePlus 12 is a well-rounded smartphone focusing on essentials like premium design, a stunning display, immersive audio, versatile imaging, and smooth performance. Priced at Rs 69,999 for the top-end variant, it offers a cost-effective flagship experience. However, it misses out on advanced AI features.

Strengths

Premium design with a captivating display

Smooth performance and versatile imaging capabilities

Cost-effective flagship offering

Weaknesses

Lacks advanced AI features

No major differentiators beyond core smartphone features

Price: Rs 69,999

Starting at Rs 79,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. It features a compact design, advanced camera system, vibrant display, and innovative tools like Galaxy AI and DeX computing. While it has some drawbacks, its strengths make it a compelling choice in its price range.

Strengths

Compact design with a vibrant display

Advanced camera system and innovative features like Galaxy AI and DeX

Strong performance and convenience

Weaknesses

Limited differentiation from competitors in the same price range

Modest improvements in battery performance

Price: Rs 79,999

The Google Pixel 9 brings substantial upgrades in display, battery life, performance, and imaging. It also offers one of the most integrated AI experiences available. However, it lacks certain features found in the Pro variant, such as the telephoto lens and enhanced zoom capabilities. Despite this, the Pixel 9 is a strong flagship choice, especially for users prioritising AI-driven technology.

Strengths

Impressive display with long battery life and strong performance

Excellent AI integration for a seamless experience

Well-rounded performance for the price

Weaknesses

Lacks telephoto lens and superior zoom features of the Pro variant

Fewer features compared to the Pixel 9 Pro

Price: Rs 79,999