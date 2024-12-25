Improved efficiency, demand help hospital chains to make gains in 2024

India's private hospital sector in 2024 clocked single digit growth in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), helped by improved operations and advanced medical treatment. Apollo Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare reported strong revenue growth, showcasing the impact of strategic measures and enhanced patient care.

Apollo, a leading health care provider, reported a 3 per cent increase in hospital occupancy in 2024, alongside a modest 2 per cent price hike for services. The growth was attributed to higher patient volume, fewer invasive surgeries, and shorter hospital stays.

The chain said 30-35 per cent of cases it treats are daycare procedures: A shift that has reduced the average length of hospital stays to 3.2 days and helped saving costs without compromising revenue.

Krishnan Akhileswaran, group chief financial officer at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, highlighted that revenue per occupied bed (RPOP) is not just a pricing metric but reflects case complexity, technology use, and average length of stay. “As many as 70 per cent of Apollo’s patients paid less than Rs 2 lakh per admission, emphasising affordability despite rising costs from wages, medical technology imports, and GST input costs,” he said. Apollo said its focus on minimally invasive and robotic surgeries ensured sustained RPOP growth of 6-7 per cent annually. Of this, 4 per cent is attributed to pricing adjustments and 2-3 per cent to improved case mix and technology adoption.

Fortis Healthcare said ARPOB grew in 2024 due to a favourable case mix and growth in high-revenue specialties such as oncology and neurosciences. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, the hospital’s managing director and chief executive officer, said strong patient volumes were supported by expanded bed capacity, advanced medical infrastructure and international medical tourism reviving after Covid-19. Fortis benefited by integrating technologies and skilled clinical teams, enabling specialised treatments and better patient outcomes. These factors collectively enhanced ARPOB while maintaining accessibility through strategic pay or mix optimisation, it said. Mythri Macherla, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, at ICRA Limited, said the sector's ARPOB growth was supported by annual tariff revisions, demand for elective surgeries, and the recovery of medical tourism. “Market share gains for organised players have also played a crucial role,” she added.