From Trump's return to Hasina's ouster: Top events of the world in 2024

Back to the White House: After surviving two apparent assassination attempts — one at a Pennsylvania rally in July and the other near his Florida golf course in September — Donald Trump was voted back to power in the US. The campaign had its share of twists, with Indian-American biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspending his bid and backing Trump. Elon Musk, too, put his money on Trump. And while America again missed a chance to elect a woman, Kamala Harris, to the White House, it will soon have its first Indian-American Second Lady in Usha Vance (left), wife of vice-president-elect

Legacy of resistance: Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a Moscow penal colony in February, reportedly after collapsing during a walk. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, vowed to continue his struggle against Kremlin, intensifying global condemnation of

It all came crashing down: Cargo ship Dali slammed into Baltimore's iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge, sending the 2.4 km bridge into the cold waters of the Patapsco River, killing six crew members. US President Joe Biden commended on the alertness of the 22 Indian-origin personnel aboard for preventing further casualties with their mayday call What a catch! In October, Elon Musk's SpaceX achieved a historic feat by successfully catching a returning booster with mechanical arms following the launch of its Starship rocket — setting a new standard for reusable space technology Free, finally: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was released from British custody in June after he agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the US Justice Department. He later flew to his native country, Australia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a surprise move, citing “the threat of North Korean communist forces”, but was forced to revoke the order within hours following a fierce backlash from lawmakers across political lines and mass protests. A week later, the South Korean Parliament voted to impeach Yoon, while the country’s former defence minister was arrested for his alleged collusion in the actIn May, Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, and its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, amid dense fog. Two months later, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won the presidential election, defeating ultraconservative Saeed JaliliA student-led movement against Bangladesh’s government reached its peak in August, resulting in the ouster of its Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. Protesters vandalised a statue of her father, Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and stormed Hasina’s residence, forcing her to flee to India amid violence. Nobel Peace Prize awardee Muhammad Yunus was later appointed to head the interim governmentAnura Kumara Dissanayake (top) was elected Sri Lanka’s President after the country’s economic collapse. In Nepal, K P Sharma Oli was appointed Prime Minister for a third time in July. Meanwhile, Pakistan saw the election of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister and Asif Ali Zardari as PresidentIn Syria, rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted President Bashar al-Assad, ending five decades of Assad family rule (above). Israel seized buffer zones in Syria’s Golan Heights, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted approving Hezbollah’s deadly September attack in which hundreds of pagers exploded across Lebanon, killing 40 (below right). In November, Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel, while Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks continuedIn August, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was charged in France with a wide range of crimes for failing to prevent illicit activities on his platformSince June, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stranded on the International Space Station, initially an eight-day mission. Nasa cited safety concerns over Boeing’s capsule as the reason for delaying their return, which will not be possible until late March 2025