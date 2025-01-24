Microsoft-supported OpenAI has introduced "Operator," a web-based artificial intelligence (AI) agent. Available as a research preview, this AI tool is designed to execute online tasks without requiring user intervention. According to OpenAI, Operator can use a web browser independently, interacting with websites by typing, clicking, and scrolling.

Google has begun the rollout of Android 16's first beta version to eligible Pixel devices. Following several developer previews, this beta release introduces key features, including enhanced app compatibility for large-screen devices like foldables and tablets, live notifications, improved third-party app camera functionality, and more.

Acer, the Taiwanese electronics giant, has launched its Aspire 3 budget laptop in India. Equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, the laptop boasts a slim and lightweight design, prioritizing portability. The company stated that the device is targeted at students and cost-conscious users seeking a dependable option for everyday computing tasks.

Google has unveiled a new "Identity Check" feature, broadening its Theft Protection offerings on Android. This feature, available for Google Pixel devices and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones receiving the One UI 7 update, is designed to restrict access to sensitive settings if a device is stolen.

British tech company Nothing may be close to unveiling its first smartphone of 2025. The official X (formerly Twitter) account hinted at the development with a post stating, "first tweet from new device." Teaser images, possibly showing the back panel of the upcoming smartphone, have also been shared. However, detailed specifications of the device remain unavailable.

AI startup Perplexity has released a new assistant for Android devices. The agent-based AI assistant aims to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and other virtual assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa.

HTC, a Taiwanese technology company, announced on Thursday its decision to sell a portion of its extended reality (XR) headset and glasses unit to Google for $250 million. The agreement also includes the transfer of certain employees to Google.

Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite," revealed plans to expand its mobile marketplace app by including 19 third-party games on Android globally. In the European Union, the platform will offer 16 third-party games on Apple's iOS.

The impact of technology on job creation has been a recurring debate among economists. Figures like Adam Smith and other neoclassical liberals maintained that technological progress fosters job creation by driving innovation in new industries. Meanwhile, Karl Marx argued that technological advancements, while boosting productivity, often marginalize workers and exacerbate poverty.