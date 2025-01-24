Google brings 'Identity Check' theft protection to Pixel and Samsung phones

Google has launched a new "Identity Check" feature, expanding its suite of Theft Protection features on its Android platform. Rolling out to Google Pixel devices and to select Samsung Galaxy smartphones that are eligible for the One UI 7 update, the feature makes it difficult to change sensitive device settings in case the device is stolen.

Identity Check in Theft Protection: What is it

Google said that the feature is aimed at providing better protection for users' critical account and device settings. When the Identity Check feature is enabled, the device will request explicit biometric authentication to access critical account and device settings when the device is outside of a trusted location. Users can designate one or more trusted locations from the Theft Protection menu in Settings.

Additionally, Identity Check automatically enables "enhanced protection for Google Accounts" and adds "additional security" for Samsung Accounts on eligible Samsung Galaxy Devices.

Here is the list of actions which will require biometric authentication once Identity Check is enabled:

Access saved passwords and passkeys with Google Password Manager.

Autofill passwords in apps from Google Password Manager, except in Chrome.

Change screen lock, like PIN, pattern, and password.

Change biometrics, like Fingerprint or Face Unlock.

Run a factory reset.

Turn off Find My Device.

Turn off any theft protection features.

View trusted places.

Turn off Identity Check.

Set up a new device with your current device.

Add or remove a Google Account.

Access Developer options.

Change your password from account settings or through "Forgot password."

Add or change recovery factors on the device.

How to enable Identity Check

Go to Settings.

Tap Google and then All services and then Theft protection.

Tap on Identity Check. And sign in to a Google Account.

Add a screen lock if you have not already and add biometrics, like Fingerprint or Face Unlock.

Add your trusted places, like Home or Work.

After completion, tap Done.

To disable the feature: