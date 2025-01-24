Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Taiwan's HTC to sell part of its XR headset unit to Google for $250 million

Taiwan's HTC to sell part of its XR headset unit to Google for $250 million

Google said that the latest deal would accelerate the development of the Android XR platform and strengthen the ecosystem for headsets and glasses

Google's Android XR and Samsung's Project Moohan headset
Google's Android XR and Samsung's Project Moohan headset
Reuters Taipei
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's HTC said on Thursday it will sell part of its unit for extended reality (XR) headsets and glasses to Google for $250 million and transfer some of its employees to the U.S. company.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, HTC said.

The two companies will also explore further collaboration opportunities, HTC added.

This is not the first sizable deal between the two companies. In 2017, Google announced its purchase of part of HTC's smartphone operations for $1.1 billion.

Google said in a separate statement that the latest deal would accelerate the development of the Android XR platform and strengthen the ecosystem for headsets and glasses.

Lu Chia-te, HTC vice president and general counsel, told reporters the company had granted its intellectual property rights to Google as a non-exclusive licence.

Also Read

Google releases Android 16 beta 1 for Pixels: New features, eligible models

CCPA notices sent to Ola, Uber over Android-iOS fare differences: Joshi

Google fixes reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3 for Pixels: Details

Google releases Android 16 beta release schedule: Check timeline and more

Xiaomi Pad 7 goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Watch unboxing

"Therefore, this is not a buyout nor an exclusive licence.

In the future, HTC will still retain the ability to use, utilise, and even further develop it without any restrictions," he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI's Operator AI agent can book tickets, order groceries: How it works

As technology advances, fear of future shock for India's workforce

Epic Games kicks off plan to add third-party games to own mobile store

OpenAI unveils new AI agent called 'Operator' to to automate web tasks

Perplexity introduces AI assistant for Android to challenge Alexa, ChatGPT

Topics :GoogleAndroidHTC

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story