Nothing's first smartphone of 2025 launching soon: Is it Nothing Phone 3?

British consumer technology brand Nothing's maiden smartphone launch for 2025 could be just around the corner. The company's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted "first tweet from new device," suggesting that a new smartphone could launch soon. Nothing has also posted a few teaser images which appear to be showcasing the back panel design of an upcoming smartphone. However, specific details about the device are scarce.

Nothing's new smartphone: What to expect

The new teaser images released by Nothing show a rough sketch, which is likely the back panel design of an upcoming smartphone. Going by this, the upcoming Nothing phone will retain the company's design philosophy with a transparent back panel, showing off a few internal components of the smartphone. The design sketches do not show the entire back, making it hard to guess if the smartphone will feature Nothing's signature Glyph light interface.

Nothing has already confirmed that its flagship Nothing Phone 3 will be launching in 2025. However, it is expected to be unveiled later in the year. The company is also planning to launch the successor to the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus smartphones, both of which have reportedly appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform bearing codenames "A059" and "A059P."

There is also a fourth Nothing smartphone which was referred to as a "landmark smartphone launch" in an internal email from Nothing CEO Carl Pei that reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by Android Authority, the email mentioned that this smartphone would launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected specifications

While not much is known about the hardware changes, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to bring significant improvements on the performance front with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen three chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone is also expected to be offered with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

However, the most notable change is expected on the software front. The rumoured internal email from Nothing's CEO stated that the Nothing Phone 3 will introduce "breakthrough innovations in user interface." It also reportedly stated that Nothing Phone 3 will be the company's first step towards an "AI-powered platform."