Apple Intelligence debuts with limited features, more to come in December Apple has begun rolling out the initial Apple Intelligence features on iPhone, iPad, and Mac via iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, respectively. Currently available in English (US), the features include system-wide writing tools, an upgraded Siri with natural and conversational capabilities, a more advanced Photos app, and additional functionalities. Apple's iMac refresh brings M4 chip, more RAM, nano-textured display option The 24-inch iMac has been refreshed with Apple’s M4 chip, doubled RAM in the standard variant, and an optional nano-textured display. The high-end M4 model now offers four USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, while the standard configuration includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple has also updated its Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse to support USB-C. The 24-inch iMac with M4 runs on macOS Sequoia 15.1, which is being rolled out alongside iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 for iPhone and iPad.

With iOS 18.1, Apple has introduced the first set of Apple Intelligence features for eligible iPhone models. These include system-wide writing tools, a redesigned Siri with improved conversational abilities, and enhancements to the Photos app. While these features are currently only available in English (US), support for English (India) is expected next year, allowing users to try the new features without resetting their devices.

Google is reportedly planning significant software upgrades, bringing advanced artificial intelligence functionalities to future Pixel smartphone models, leveraging newer versions of its Tensor processors.

Google has expanded the AI-powered “Help me write” feature to Gmail for web users within its Workspace offering. Additionally, a new “Polish” shortcut is available both on the web and the Gmail mobile app, allowing users to refine their email drafts with ease.

Following the introduction of the M4 chip in the iMac, Apple is expected to release new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models this week. Reports indicate that Amazon’s US site inadvertently posted a comparison page for the M4 iMac, providing an early look at the redesigned Mac mini.

While iOS 18.1 introduces Apple Intelligence, it also brings other non-intelligence features to iPhones, enhancing the overall user experience. Unlike the intelligence features exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 models, the non-intelligence updates are available across all iPhones running iOS 18. These include a call recording option, updates to the Control Centre, performance improvements, and more.

Apple is reportedly developing a new app for iPhones, similar to an Xbox-like platform for games. According to 9To5Mac, the tech giant is creating a gaming app resembling the App Store, complete with Game Centre integration and activities like challenges, leader boards, and achievements.

Apple’s iPhone exports from India have increased by one-third in the past six months through September, highlighting its efforts to expand local manufacturing and reduce reliance on China. Sources indicate that Apple exported close to $6 billion worth of India-made iPhones, representing a one-third increase in value from the previous year, although this information remains private.