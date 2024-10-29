With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple has released the first batch of Apple Intelligence features for eligible iPhone models. These features include system-wide writing tools, a redesigned Siri assistant with improved natural and conversational capabilities, and an enhanced Photos app, among others. While these features are available in English (US), with support for English (India) planned for next year, there is an option to experience the new features without resetting the phone. Here is a guide:

iOS 18.1: How to check, download, and install

Go to Settings.

Tap on General and navigate to the Software Update section.

If the update is available, your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install. Tap on it to begin the process.

Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately, install later, or select Remind Me Later.

Tap on Install to update immediately or choose another option according to your preference.

If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.

iOS 18.1: How to enable Apple Intelligence in India

Apple has announced that the new intelligence features are currently available only in English (US). While support for additional languages is forthcoming, users in India with English (India) set as their primary language must follow these steps to enable Apple Intelligence on their iPhone:

Update your iPhone to iOS 18.1.

Go to Settings and tap on General.

Select Language and Region and tap on the Add Language option within the Preferred Languages section.

Search for the English (US) option and set it as your primary language.

After selecting English (US) as your primary language, return to the main settings menu and tap on the new Apple Intelligence and Siri option.

Change the Siri Request language to English (US) as well.

Following this, a new Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist option will appear at the top of the menu. If not, restart the iPhone and check for the option.

Select this option and tap on Join Waitlist.

You will be notified when Apple Intelligence is ready for you.

Upon receiving a notification, you can tap it to review all the new intelligence features that are now available. It will also prompt you to select the categories of notifications you want Apple Intelligence to summarise, such as News and Entertainment, Communication and Social, and All Other. You may also choose the None option if you do not wish to use this feature.

It is important to note that to utilise writing assistance features such as Proofread, Rewrite, and more, you must change your keyboard language to English (US).

Apple Intelligence: Features

Writing Tools

Apple has integrated generative intelligence-powered writing tools into iOS, equipping users with options for rewriting, proofreading, and summarising. These tools are accessible within native apps such as Mail, Messages, Notes, and Pages, as well as in compatible third-party apps.

Revamped Siri

With the launch of Apple Intelligence, Siri now offers a more natural conversational experience and is seamlessly embedded into the device's interface. On iPhones, Siri features a refreshed interface with a glowing light that traces the screen’s edge. On Macs, users can freely position Siri on their desktop for convenient access. Additionally, Siri can now respond to questions about Apple products’ features and settings. Users on iPhone, iPad, and Mac can interact with Siri via typing or voice, switching between both modes effortlessly.

Photos app

The Photos app now supports natural language search, allowing users to locate content simply by describing it. This feature applies to both images and videos. A newly added Clean Up tool enables users to remove unwanted elements from photos. The Memories feature has also been enhanced, enabling users to generate videos from their images and videos by providing a descriptive prompt.

Productivity features

In the Mail app, a new Priority Messages section identifies and highlights messages that require prompt attention. Users can also view summaries of emails without opening them.

Apple has introduced Notification Summaries, which stack notifications for quick viewing, and a Focus mode that displays only the notifications deemed urgent.

Moreover, in the Notes and Phone apps, users now have the capability to record, transcribe, and summarise audio.

Apple Intelligence: Eligible iPhones