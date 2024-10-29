Following the launch of the M4 chip-powered iMac, Apple is expected to unveil new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models this week. Ahead of the announcement, details about the M4-powered Mac mini have reportedly surfaced online after e-commerce platform Amazon pre-emptively published a comparison page with the M4 iMac on its website in the US. This page also provided a first look at the redesigned Mac mini.

M4 Mac mini: What to expect

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the M4 Mac mini will be available with a new M4 Pro chip in addition to the standard M4 chip. This configuration would enable the Mac mini to be equipped with up to a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU. Furthermore, the new Mac mini is expected to support up to 64GB of unified memory and an 8TB SSD for storage.

In contrast, the current generation M2 Pro Mac mini can only be configured with a maximum of a 12-core CPU, a 19-core GPU, and 32GB of unified memory.

Additionally, the reported listing page for the Mac mini provided a first look at the device, which is said to feature a design similar to the Mac Studio but in a more compact chassis. The page also listed the new Mac mini in a single Silver colour option.

While the report does not specify the connectivity options for the new Mac mini, it is likely that the model will eliminate USB-A ports in favour of additional USB-C ports. The new Mac mini is expected to include up to five USB-C ports, with three located at the back and two at the front. Furthermore, it is anticipated to feature an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone jack, and Ethernet connectivity. The device is also expected to include an internal power supply unit, despite its compact design.