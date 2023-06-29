Home / World News / ADB approves $50 million loan to help Nepal in making policy reforms

ADB approves $50 million loan to help Nepal in making policy reforms

Asian Development Bank said it has approved a 50 mn loan to the Nepal govt to support the implementation of policy reforms and help improve the Himalayan nation's domestic and international trade

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has approved a USD 50 million loan to the Nepal government to support the implementation of policy reforms and help improve the Himalayan nation's domestic and international trade with its key economic partners like India and Bangladesh.

The development of the trade and industry sector will boost competitiveness and help steer the country toward sustainable economic growth, said ADB South Asia Department's Director of Regional Cooperation and Operations Coordination, Thiam Hee Ng.

Furthermore, improved trade facilitation can boost exports and help address Nepal's balance of payment, he said.

In fiscal year 2022, trade and industry contributed 14.1 per cent to Nepal's gross domestic product (GDP).

The Nepal government is pushing to increase the contribution of trade to the country's GDP by improving the trade and export promotion environment and strengthening the supply chain of primary products, according to an ADB press release.

The programme will help implement the current customs reform and modernization plan by improving customs processes through the introduction of digital technologies, such as electronic payments of customs duties and fees, and electronic submission of export documents, according to the ADB.

It will establish an online customs valuation database and reduce export documentation to facilitate customs clearance.

The ADB programme will expand the government's trade facilitation efforts to the logistics sector to promote more efficient movement of goods among producers, distributors, sellers, and buyers.

The project involves activities such as integration of logistics infrastructure to facilitate multimodal transport and last-mile connectivity as well as the establishment of a one-stop logistics information portal, the statement said.

The programme will harmonise technical standards of logistics infrastructure and equipment to facilitate Nepal's trade with the country's key economic partners like India and Bangladesh, the release said.

Also Read

ADB approves USD 130 million loan for promoting horticulture in HP

ADB approves $300 mn loan to improve transport connectivity in Nepal

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; handover of bodies begins

Nepal, China to resume two-way trade via key border points from today

UK court rules that plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful

US Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in university admissions

Russia's Vladimir Putin moves to seize control of Wagner's global empire

France to deploy 40,000 officers to quell violence after police shot teen

Germany's 5.5 mn Muslims exposed to everyday, structural racism: Report

Topics :NepalAsian Development BankBangladesh

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story