Home / World News / Alibaba invites users to test its in-house ChatGPT-like AI Chatbot

Alibaba invites users to test its in-house ChatGPT-like AI Chatbot

Alibaba's cloud computing unit is offering invitation codes to some corporate customers so they can try out the large language model called Tongyi Qianwen

Bloomberg
Alibaba invites users to test its in-house ChatGPT-like AI Chatbot

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is inviting users to test the company’s in-house artificial intelligence tool, the latest attempt from a Chinese tech behemoth to rival OpenAI’s powerful ChatGPT.

The company’s cloud computing unit is offering invitation codes to some corporate customers so they can try out the large language model called “Tongyi Qianwen,” according to an announcement posted on the subsidiary’s official WeChat account. The name, partly derived from the ancient philosopher Mencius, translates roughly to “Truth from a Thousand Questions.” Alibaba Cloud’s website for the service is only in Chinese, suggesting it could be used primarily to process queries in the e-commerce giant’s home language.

Alibaba Cloud is slated to host a technology summit next Tuesday in Beijing, where Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang will deliver a speech, the company said in a separate statement.

Alibaba rose as much as 2.5% in Hong Kong on Thursday after a report said the Chinese technology giant was planning to launch its own AI tool this month. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is closed for holiday on Friday.

Alibaba-Linked Shares Rally on Report of ChatGPT-Like Tool Plan

OpenAI, the US maker of ChatGPT, kicked off a frenzy of interest in the technology as its services promise to remake businesses from online search and advertising to health care. Microsoft Corp. is pouring $10 billion into OpenAI in what’s seen as a bid to challenge Google in its lucrative search operation.

Shares of a number of Chinese AI companies advanced this week following reports of their own AI tools’ release. SenseTime Group Inc., also listed in Hong Kong, rose in the past five trading days after speculation that China’s most valuable specialty AI company was preparing to launch a challenger to ChatGPT.

China’s hype over indigenous ChatGPT rivals was ignited by search engine provider Baidu Inc., whose Ernie Bot launch last month failed to wow investors.

Topics :Alibabaartifical intelligence

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Also Read

China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm

OpenAI to soon monetise ChatGPT platform with a paid professional version

What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it right now: Everything you need to know

OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations

Hackers exploiting ChatGPT to write malicious codes to steal your data

How reward-driven are top-level appointments to World Bank and IMF?

Motherhood no hurdle to leadership: Ex-New Zealand PM Ardern quits politics

Residual emissions to be tackled to meet net-zero goal in 2050: Study

Software firm Amplitude lays off 99 employees, 13% of workforce globally

India gives $2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story